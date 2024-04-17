ADVERTISEMENT

Car driver who rammed into two men on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge arrested

April 17, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Madhapur police have arrested 27-year-old Naveen Kumar, a software employee, the driver of the car in the recent mishap on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad that killed one and left other severely injured.  

Cyberabad police issues restrictions on stopping vehicles on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge 

S. Anil Kumar (27) and K. Ajay (25), both residents of Yousufguda, were taking selfies on the Cable Bridge when a fast-moving SUV going towards Jubilee Hills ran over them. Anil succumbed to injuries at around 3.30 am on April 6 while Ajay sustained injuries in his mouth and legs, and was discharged after treatment. 

The Madhapur police has booked the driver under Sections 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

