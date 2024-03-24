ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM Kejriwal issues first work order from ED custody, instructs to solve water-related problems

March 24, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - New Delhi

Aravind Kejriwal has issued directions pertainining to the Water department, his first direction from ED custody; Water Minister Atishi is set to announce the directions later today

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party workers protest the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Shaheedi Park in New Delhi on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, instructing Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said the directions, received late on March 24, brought tears to her eyes with Mr. Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 from his official residence in connection with an Excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on March 22 sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

Mr. Kejriwal also directed deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, she said.

She said Mr. Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard. He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

