This Easter try these traditional recipes from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa

April 08, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

While Indian Easter traditions now include egg hunts and chocolate bunnies, many believe that the festive spread is incomplete without these traditional meat-based recipes.

Mini Ribeiro,Ananyaa Desikan

Easter in India | Photo Credit: T.Singaravelou

Chicken roast with Borma bread

Cooking Duration: Marination time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Cuisine: Kerala

Chicken roast with Borma Bread

Ingredients

  • Chicken with bone (60 - 80gm pc each) - 500gms
  • Potatoes (Quartered) - 100 gms
  • Coconut oil - 1 litre
  • Onion sliced - 3 cups
  • Tomato - 1 cup
  • Ginger - 1 tbsp
  • Garlic - 1 tbsp
  • Green chilli - 1 tbsp
  • Curry leaves - 1 sprig
  • Salt - to taste
  • Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
  • Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp
  • Pepper powder - 1 tsp
  • Coriander powder - 1/2 tbsp
  • Garam masala - 1 tsp
  • Coconut milk - 1/2 cup

Preparation

  1. Marinate the chicken with salt and turmeric for 30 minutes.
  2. Deep fry the chicken until it is half cooked and fry the potatoes in the same oil. Set it aside.
  3. Heat oil in a pan, and to it add sliced green chillies, ginger, garlic and curry leaves.
  4. Add sliced onion and saute till translucent and add all the spices.
  5. Cook for five minutes.
  6. Add sliced tomato and cook well.
  7. Add the half fried chicken and cook for 15 minutes and add the fried potatoes. Finally add the coocnut milk and finish.
  8. Serve hot with the traditional sweet Borma bread.

Recipe by Chef Regi Mathew, Chef and co-founder, Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai and Bengaluru

Chicken Cafreal

Cooking Duration: Preparation time: 12 hours brine + 1 hour preparation | Cook time: 40 minutes

Cuisine: Portuguese-Goan

Chicken Cafreal

Ingredients

  • Mix of bone in chicken thighs and drumsticks (skin on) - 750 grams
  • Fresh coriander with stems - 1 bunch
  • Green chillies (depending on how spicy you like it) - 4-5
  • Garlic - 3-4 cloves
  • Root ginger - 1.5 inch
  • Black peppercorns - 8-10
  • Cloves - 3-4
  • Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
  • Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp
  • Coan vinegar (the amber coloured gaunti/homemade is preferable) - 2-3 tbsp
  • Fresh squeeze of lemon juice
  • Dark rum - 60ml
  • Pork fat (for searing on grill) - 2-3 tbsp

For the brine

  • Water - 3 Litres
  • Salt - 1 cup
  • Sugar - 1/2 cup
  • Black peppercorns - 8 - 10
  • Bay leaves - 2-3
  • Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
  • Fresh orange slices - 1 inch

Preparation

  1. For the best results, it is advisable to brine the chicken overnight, 12 hours before marination
  2. Once brined, remove the chicken pieces and pat dry them well with kitchen towel to ensure the marinade penetrates the meat.
  3. Score your pieces of chicken and set aside in a bowl. Then in a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until it forms a smooth paste.
  4. Adjust the seasoning of the marinade with salt and lemon juice as per taste and add to the chicken to marinate for a minimum of 1-6 hours.
  5. Once marinated, place on a charcoal grill or heat a heavy bottomed skillet/cast iron pan and sear on all sides on medium heat. Searing on each side for two to three minutes.
  6. Optional: Finish the cooking of the meat in the oven for six to seven minutes after searing.
  7. Charred marks go a long way! Serve with homemade roast potatoes and lemon wedges

Note: We have seen that brining the chicken, although unconventional, yields a moister and tender chicken. Furthermore, the use of both dark rum and pork fat in this recipe adds a great flavour, however these are optional.

Recipe by Chef Avinash Martins, Cavatina, Goa

Mutton thanni kuzhambu

Cooking Duration: Marination time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Cuisine: Tamil Nadu

Mutton thanni Kuzhambu

Ingredients

For Marination

  • Mutton - 1/2 kg
  • Salt - ½ tsp 
  • Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp 
  • Chilli powder - ½ tsp
  • Pepper powder - ¼ tsp 
  • Ginger garlic paste - ½ tsp 

For Kuzhambu

  • Ground nut oil - 2 tbsp 
  • Bay leaf - 1
  • Cinnamon sticks - 2 inches
  • Coves - 5
  • Fennel seeds - ½ tsp
  • Green chilli - 1
  • Shallots - 15
  • Ginger garlic paste - 1 tsp
  • Tomatoes - 2
  • Chilli powder - ¾ tsp
  • Coriander powder - 1 tsp
  • Salt to taste
  • Water - 2 cups (approx.)
  • Coriander leaves

Preparation

  1. Rinse and clean the mutton pieces thoroughly.
  2. Take the mutton in a bowl.
  3. Add salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, ginger garlic paste and pepper powder.
  4. Combine everything with the pieces and keep aside this marination for 20 to 30 minutes.
  5. Heat oil, add bay leaf, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and fennel seeds.
  6. Put green chilli, onions and saute well until onions turn light brown in colour.
  7. Add ginger garlic paste and fry until the raw smell goes off.
  8. Put the mutton pieces along with the marination.
  9. Now add tomatoes and mix it well.
  10. Also add the spice powders, chilli powder and coriander powder with required salt.
  11. Cover the mutton with water.
  12. Pressure cook the mutton along with the spices for six whistles.
  13. After the pressure drops, open the lid and garnish with coriander leaves.
  14. Serve with hot idly or dosa.

Recipe by Chef Jesu.S.Lambert, Executive chef, Savera Hotel, Chennai

