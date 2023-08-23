August 23, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated August 24, 2023 12:49 pm IST

If you are dreaming of a home-cooked sadya this Onam, sans the kitchen frenzy, here are three home cooks waiting to serve you. Be it a mini-sadya or an elaborate one with non-vegetarian additions, there is a lot to choose from.

A mini sadya @ Purple Plate Catering

After serving close to 1,500 sadyas last year, Paul Sudhakar at Purple Plate Catering is back with his two sadya variants this year: a 16-dish and 22-dish meal respectively. While the former includes dishes such as pazham pradhaman, avial, kootu curry, vazakka upperi, semiyan payasam, etc, the more elaborate sadya features boli, palada pradhaman, among other dishes. “Based on customer requests, we also take orders for non-vegetarian dishes such as chicken fry and fish fry,” says Paul who needs a minimum order of 30 sadyas, and undertakes bulk orders as well.

Prices start at ₹350, and the sadya will be available from August 25. To order, call 9620434805

Feast all year round @ Asher’s Kitchen

At Asher’s Kitchen on Sarjapur Road, home cook Mercy Philip is busy organising fresh masalas, charaka varti, and pappadom from Kerala. “I’ve been catering the sadya for two years now,” says the 44-year-old who hails from Kottayam and supplied over 500 sadyas last year. This year’s sadya will include 21 dishes such as sambar, kalan, rasam, puli inji, naranga achar, olan, masala kari, parippu payasam, pal payasam. A former teacher, Mercy explains she decided to venture into the culinary world during the pandemic years. “I started a WhatsApp group with 30 members, and now have over 1,000 people,” she says, adding how they supply the sadya year-round for custom orders.

Starting at ₹300, the sadyas will be available from August 26 onwards. Bulk orders are undertaken. To order, call 7019140265

Non-vegetarian additions @ Conosh

Divya Vinod’s festive curation with 20 dishes features a 750 ml container of Kerala matta rice, sambar, avial, pachadi, thoran, moru, sharkara upperi, paal payasam, among others.

“When I got married and moved to Bengaluru in 2001, I missed my mom’s food and that’s how I started cooking. I used to take up small party orders from friends and relatives, and have been selling the sadya through Conosh for four years,” says Divya, 45, who hails from Kannur, adding, “At home, no festival meal is complete without meat, and if you would like non-vegetarian additions to the sadya, we have pepper chicken dry and beef roast as well.” Extra portions of the payasam are also available to order.

Priced at ₹679, the sadya is available on conosh.com for August 29. To pre-book, call 82968 41586

