ADVERTISEMENT

So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement: Shaunak Sen on Oscars loss

March 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The critically-acclaimed documentary previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes

PTI

Director Shaunak Sen. | Photo Credit: Reuters

All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen says he has been flooded with messages of “encouragement/support” after his climate change documentary lost out to Navalny at the Oscars.

Naatu Naatu from RRR and the documentary film The Elephant Whisperers emerged as winners in the Original Song and Documentary Short Film categories at the 95th Academy Awards, held in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ
True colours: On the significance of India’s Oscar wins  

Sen said his “brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter” for the film, which was nominated in the Documentary Feature Film segment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we’re soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter,” the director wrote on Instagram alongside pictures with his team.

All That Breathes is a Delhi-set documentary that follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

ALSO READ
Oscars 2023: Complete list of winners at the 95th Academy Awards

The critically-acclaimed documentary previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes.

The film is yet to release in India and Sen said his next agenda is to figure out the distribution in the country.

“Next we’ll be working hard to figure India distribution [HBO has ended its deal in India with Hotstar it appears, and we’re figuring out which platform it’ll come out on now]. For now, very very nice to share this bizarre, swollen day with the brothers, and so many members of our crew. Hugest congratulations to all the winning films from India!” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US