ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ teaser: Allu Arjun thrashes goons while rocking a saree

April 08, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’  | Photo Credit: @MythriMovieMakers/YouTube

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Pushpa 2 The Rule released the film’s teaser. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser, similar to the film’s first look, features the titular character in a saree and decked up like a goddess as he beats up the goons at a congregation. 

Pushpa-2 team chooses erstwhile Maoists’ bastion in Odisha for shooting

Allu Arjun took to X where he shared the teaser and thanked for the birthday wishes. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is written and directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The rest of the cast includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Berlinale 2024 | Allu Arjun hints at ‘Pushpa 3’

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Ruben and Karthika Srinivas. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. 

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release worldwide on August 15, 2024. Watch the film’s teaser here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US