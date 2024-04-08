April 08, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Pushpa 2 The Rule released the film’s teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser, similar to the film’s first look, features the titular character in a saree and decked up like a goddess as he beats up the goons at a congregation.

Allu Arjun took to X where he shared the teaser and thanked for the birthday wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is written and directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The rest of the cast includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Ruben and Karthika Srinivas. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release worldwide on August 15, 2024. Watch the film’s teaser here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.