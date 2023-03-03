Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed to present awards; here’s the list of presenters

March 03, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and British actor Riz Ahmed will present awards at the upcoming Oscars 2023,

The Academy unveiled the list of presenters on Thursday night.

Deepika and Riz will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, and Melissa McCarthy among others.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. This year is significant for India at the Oscars as three Indian titles have received nominations. ‘Naatu Naatu,’ the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, is the frontrunner in the Original Song category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated for the Documentary Feature award, while Guneet Monga-backed Elephant Whisperers is competing in the Documentary Short category.

Deepika has previously represented India on a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France.

The actor is riding high on the success of her film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently filming for a sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, which also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed was nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award in 2021 for his performance in Sound of Metal. He won an Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for his concept album The Long Goodbye.