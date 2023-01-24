Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ gets 11 nominations; here’s the complete list

January 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced today by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, United States. As expected, the genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once came on top with 11 nominations.

Other titles that got multiple nods include Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin came on top with nominations.

Interestingly, Indian titles got three nods for the Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR’s soundtrack ‘Naatu Naatu’ got a nod under the Best Original song. Shaunak sen’s documentary All That Breathes has been nominated under the best documentary feature, while The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga got a nod under Documentary Short Film category.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Directing

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

Applause - Tell It Like A Woman

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu - RRR

This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupile

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick