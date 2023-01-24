Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ gets 11 nominations; here’s the complete list

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced today by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, United States. As expected, the genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once came on top with 11 nominations.
Other titles that got multiple nods include Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin came on top with nominations.
Interestingly, Indian titles got three nods for the Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR’s soundtrack ‘Naatu Naatu’ got a nod under the Best Original song. Shaunak sen’s documentary All That Breathes has been nominated under the best documentary feature, while The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga got a nod under Documentary Short Film category.
The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Here’s the complete list of nominations:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Directing
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
Applause - Tell It Like A Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupile
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
