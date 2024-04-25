New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma,’ ‘The Family Star,’ ‘Them’ Season 2 and more

April 25, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Dil Dosti Dilemma - April 25

Dil Dosti Dilemma follows Asmara (Anushka Sen), a witty and lovely young girl from a rich Bengaluru family who is eager to spend her summer vacation in Canada. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she arrives to Tibbri Road, her maternal grandparents’ middle-class neighbourhood. What she originally perceives as a punishment evolves into a journey of new experiences and realisations. Through mishaps, new friendships, a growing relationship, and many beautiful moments, Asmara realises that there is more to life than material possessions and luxurious holidays. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions, with Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava serving as Creative Producers. The series is adapted from the book ‘Asmara’s Summer’, and published by Penguin Random House and authored by Andaleeb Wajid. The young adult drama also features Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma in lead roles, along with Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles

The Family Star - April 26

Telugu romantic family drama film, The Family Star revolves around Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family. One day his life takes a delightful turn when a charismatic new tenant, Indu (Mrunal Thakur) enters his house, and life. As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations

Them S2 - April 25

Them S2 will once again take place in Los Angeles County. The new plot follows LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who is assigned to a fresh case: the heinous murder of a foster home mother, which has unsettled even the most seasoned detectives. Dawn is desperate to stop the killer as she navigates a turbulent moment in Los Angeles, when the city is on the verge of disaster. As she gets closer to the truth, an eerie and terrible force grips her and her family. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios co-produced Them S2. Little Marvin, the series’ creator, serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Vertigo Entertainment’s Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, as well as Steve Prinz. The series also stars Pam Grier, Luke James, Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice and Iman Shumpert.

Sueltos en Los Cabos - April 26

Mexican reality show Sueltos en Los Cabos S1 is set in the gorgeous tourist destination of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur (BCS), Mexico. The show follows the lives of eight bachelors and bachelorettes as they enjoy Los Cabos’ colourful parties and fascinating nightlife. In the reality show, the Participants will take you through the destination’s celebratory ambience by visiting renowned clubs in San José del Cabo and lively pubs in Cabo San Lucas.

Luxe Listings Toronto S1 - April 26

Luxe Listings Toronto S1 showcases iconic neighbourhoods, awe-inspiring skyscrapers and expansive luxury properties that make Toronto’s hyper-competitive real estate market one of the fiercest in the world. Navigating the high-stakes world of multi-million-dollar listings is a trio of Canada’s top real estate titans, Peter Torkan, Paige Torkan and Brett Starke. Amidst the intensity of their demanding careers and their bustling personal lives, these agents provide a revealing glimpse into navigating the hyper-competitive real estate market of Toronto for the very first time. Directed by David F. Mewa, the reality series stars Brett Starke, Paige Torkan, Peter Torkan in pivotal roles.

Sayen: La Cazadora - April 26

In Sayen: La Cazadora, Sayen follows a lead to the picturesque desolation of the Atacama Desert. There, she reluctantly teams up with a young Atacameño girl, Quimal, looking to clear her father’s name and save her town from becoming an arid wasteland due to Acteon’s exploitative water usage. Directed by Alexander Witt, the series stars Rallen Montenegro, Aarón Díaz, Alfredo Castro, Camilo Arancibia and Eva De Dominici in pivotal roles.

Cirque Du Soleil: Without a Net - April 25

Directed by Dawn Porter, Cirque Du Soleil: Without a Net is an award-winning documentary film following the world’s greatest circus - Cirque du Soleil which moves to reboot its flagship production, O, more than a year after an abrupt global shutdown, both performers and crew members face uncertainty as they work to return to their world-class standards in time for the (re)opening night curtain in Las Vegas. With unprecedented access, Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble, Trapped) captures the dramatic personal highs and lows of the world’s most famous circus act on its journey back from the existential brink.

