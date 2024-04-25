GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane’ gets a streaming date

The show stars Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters in the lead roles

April 25, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘My Lady Jane’ 

A still from ‘My Lady Jane’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Romantic fantasy series My Lady Jane, starring actors Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters in the lead roles, will make its debut on Prime Video on June 27, streaming platform has announced.

The streamer on Wednesday evening shared first look images of the upcoming, which is set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world.

Inspired by Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows and Cynthia Hand’s 2016 book ‘My Lady Jane’, the series is described as a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford, the streamer said in a press release.

"At the centre of this rollicking new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane who is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)... My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom," the official plotline read.

The show features Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Bluemel as Guildford Dudley and Peters as King Edward. Popular British stars Dominic Cooper and Jim Broadbent also star in the series along with Anna Chancellor, Henry Ashton, Isabella Brownson, Robyn Betteridge, Kate O'Flynn, Abbie Hern, Mairead Tyers, Joe Klocek  and Rob Brydon.

My Lady Jane is created by Gemma Burgess, who also serves as the co-showrunner with Meredith Glynn. Jamie Babbit has directed five of the eight episodes of the show.

