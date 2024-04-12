GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’: Prime Video’s young adult series starring Anushka Sen to premiere on this date

An adaptation of author Andaleeb Wajid’s 2016 book “Asmara’s Summer,” the show is directed by Debbie Rao

April 12, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’

Poster of ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Dil Dosti Dilemma, an upcoming young adult series, will premiere on Prime Video on April 25, the streamer announced on Friday.

An adaptation of author Andaleeb Wajid’s 2016 book “Asmara’s Summer,” the show is directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions. It features actors Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi and Shishir Sharma in lead roles.

‘Turtles All The Way Down’ trailer promises a heartfelt adaptation of John Green’s novel

Dil Dosti Dilemma will take audiences into the world of Asmara, a popular, witty, and charming young girl. Her summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment.

"To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Will this experience become a nightmare, a journey of personal growth, or both? Packed with plot twists and heartwarming revelations, join Asmara as she navigates a journey of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love, amidst the enchanting bylanes of Tibbri Road," the official plotline read.

Dil Dosti Dilemma is written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Pupala. Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava serve as creative producers.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia at Prime Video, said the company has taken note of a significant rise in the young adult viewership on its platform, both in India and globally.

"This success in the realm of young adult content strengthens our resolve to prioritize content tailored for this key audience cohort. We're thrilled to unveil our upcoming series, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma,' a heartwarming exploration of the memorable teenage years that intricately examines the beautiful journey of relationships formed during these formative years," she said.

‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’: Ananya Panday announces Prime Video’s coming-of-age drama series

"Collaborating with Ten Years Younger Productions has been a delight and we’re excited to present this captivating coming-of-age narrative, evoking familiarity and warmth that will undoubtedly strike a chord with not just our young audience but also resonate with their families," she added.

Also starring Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles, the series will premiere in Hindi, with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

