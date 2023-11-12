Netflix’s ‘Fauda’ crew member ‘killed in action’ amid Israel-Hamas conflict: Makers

A crew member from the Netflix drama Faudahas been "killed in action" in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas.
According to the official X page of the Israeli series, the crew member who lost his life was Matan Meir.
No other details were provided.
Fauda co-creator and lead star Lior Raz also shared the news of Meir's death on his official Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
In October, Raz joined the 'Brothers in Arms' volunteers along with co-creator and journalist Avi Yissascharov to extract two families from the bombarded town of Sderot in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Fauda has been criticised by a section of viewers for "whitewashing" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT