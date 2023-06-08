‘Let’s Get Married’: Teaser of Dhoni Entertainment’s Tamil film starring Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, and Ivana out

June 08, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

We had earlier reported that cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s film production banner Dhoni Entertainment is foraying into Tamil cinema with Let’s Get Married, a film starring Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya Moidu, and Yogi Babu. A first-look poster of the same was also released during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. Now, a teaser of the film was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The 50-second teaser shows the hero (Harish), along with his friend (RJ Vijay) and a police officer (VTV Ganesh), lose their minds over an idea suggested by the hero’s girlfriend (Ivana). Nadiya plays Harish’s mother in the film, while ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu appears in a cameo. We also see a glimpse of Yogi Babu’s character. The teaser doesn’t say much about the plot of the film but promises a fun, romantic family entertainer on cards.

Let’s Get Married is a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi and written and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani (author of the new age graphic novel Atharva - The Origin).

The film has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil (Hridayam fame) and editing by Pradeep E Ragav (Love Today). Director Ramesh also composes the music for the film.

Notably, besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is reportedly in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more.

