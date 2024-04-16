ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Bailey in talks to lead new ‘Jurassic World’ film

April 16, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Scarlett Johansson is also expected to star in the film, which is to be directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp

PTI

Jonathan Bailey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is circling the lead role in the new Jurassic World movie from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources told Deadline that Bailey is in early talks to join the project to be directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp. Scarlett Johansson is also expected to star in the film.

The movie will be a fresh take, with neither the Jurassic World cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, nor the original trilogy's leading stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill set to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio is eyeing a July 2, 2025 release date for the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ movie review: Nostalgic dino face-off

The film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin, and Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce through Kennedy-Marshall.

Bailey is coming off an acclaimed performance in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers and is set to star in Universal's anticipated film adaptation of the stage production Wicked.

The actor will also reprise his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the third season of Netflix's period romance series Bridgerton.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US