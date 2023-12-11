ADVERTISEMENT

Biju Menon, Asif Ali’s next with Jis Joy titled ‘Thalavan’

December 11, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Said to be an investigative thriller, the film is Asif’s fifth collaboration with Jis Joy

The Hindu Bureau

Asif Ali, Biju Menon and the poster of ‘Thalavan’ | Photo Credit: @asifali/Instagram, Special Arrangement and Biju Menon/Facebook

Thalavan is the title of filmmaker Jis Joy’s upcoming Malayalam film, starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali, the makers announced on Sunday with a motion poster.

The poster features the two stars in police uniforms. Said to be an investigative thriller, the new film has a screenplay written by debutant screenwriters Anand Thevarkatt and Sharath Perumbavoor.

Thalavan also stars Anusree, Miya, Dileesh Pothan and Kottayam Nazeer. With music scored by Deepal Dev, the film has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Sooraj ES. Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian are producing the film under their Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios banner.

Biju Menon was last seen in the legal thriller Garudan. The seasoned actor has Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan, Riyas Shereef’s Thundu, and Vishnu Mohan’s Kadha Innuvare in the pipeline.

Asif Ali, last seen in A Ranjith Cinema and Otta, is currently on a break, nursing an injury he suffered on the sets of Rohit VS’s Tiki Taka. Notably, Thalavan is Asif’s fifth film with Jis Joy after Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum and Innale Vare.

