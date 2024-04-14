ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ben Z’: Lokesh Kanagaraj to produce Raghava Lawrence’s next

April 14, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

With a story written by Lokesh, ‘Ben Z’ will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of ‘Remo’ and ‘Sulthan’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

Lokesh Kanagaraj; title poster of ‘Ben Z’ | Photo Credit: @lokesh.kanagaraj/Instagram

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will produce actor Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film titled Ben Z, the makers announced on Sunday with a title poster. Lokesh has also written the story of the film, which is set to be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame.

The title poster features a dishevelled mask and a tagline that goes, “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier.”

Details regarding the cast, crew and plot remain unknown at the moment.

Ben Z will be produced by Lokesh in association with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under their G Squad, The Route and Passion Studios production banners.

Apart from producing, Lokesh will also present the film which has a post-release streaming deal with Netflix. Notably, last year, Lokesh’s production banner G Squad earlier presented Vijay Kumar’s Fight Club.

‘Leo’ movie review: A fiery Vijay valiantly tries to keep afloat Lokesh Kanagaraj’s weakest film yet

On the director front, Lokesh is currently helming Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated next, Thalaivar 171. As an actor, he was recently seen in a cameo in Singapore Saloon, and alongside Shruti Haasan in ‘Inimel,’ a video song penned by Kamal Haasan.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was last seen in Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda Double X.

