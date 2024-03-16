ADVERTISEMENT

CPI-M activists protest against visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kalaburagi

March 16, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - kalaburagi

The protesters were led by CPI(M) district secretary K. Neela and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha's district secretary Sharanabasappa Mamshetty

Kumar Buradikatti

Activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Kumar Buradikatti

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka, activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on march 16. The police broke up the protest, and took the protesters to an unknown location.

The protesters were led by CPI(M) district secretary K. Neela and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha’s district secretary Sharanabasappa Mamshetty. The activists raised slogans against Mr. Modi and the Union Government demanding the release of pending wages payable to rural labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and relief to drought-hit farmers in Karnataka.

The activists also alleged that the BJP extorted money from corporates through electoral bonds.

