It is an illusion to say that the DMK alliance looks stronger: Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday termed it an “illusion” to say that the DMK alliance looked stronger. Asserting that “the ground realities are different” and the fight between the front headed by his party and the DMK-led coalition would be “tough”, he apprehended that the ruling party would use “money and muscle power”. Yet, “we will emerge victorious with the support of the people”, he said. In an interview with The Hindu at his Greenways Salai residence in Chennai, the AIADMK general secretary talked about a range of issues such as the reasons behind his party’s break with the BJP, the decision to contest without the support of any national party, the possibility of adverse impact of the coming together of The Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on his party’s prospects, and the findings of certain opinion polls, forecasting that the AIADMK would be pushed to the third position.

Is the current Lok Sabha poll going to be a fight between the AIADMK and DMK or the AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu? The DMK alliance appears arithmetically stronger...

It is an illusion to say that the DMK alliance looks stronger. The ground realities are different. The fight is tough as the ruling party will use money and muscle power but we will emerge victoriously with the support of people. There is a considerable amount of anti-incumbency, both for the Central and State governments, and I feel people will vote for our alliance largely.

You have made it clear that the fight is between your party and the DMK, which has been welcomed by Chief Minister [M.K. Stalin] too. Why are you targeting, in your criticism, DMK more than the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

You see, they [BJP] were with us last time and contested only in five seats. In Tamil Nadu, everyone knows that the AIADMK and the DMK are the principal parties. We [the AIADMK and the DMK] have been in power alternatively. Also, we have been sharing the maximum number of MPs from the State at different points of time. “So, it is natural [to criticise the DMK more]. The DMK is our prime adversary.”

What are the areas where the BJP, which has ruled at the centre for 10 years, has failed the nation?

I reiterate, the fight in Tamil Nadu is between the DMK alliance and the AIADMK alliance. It is a fight to determine who will serve the people of Tamil Nadu in the Parliament better and we have a better track record. As far as the BJP is concerned, it has ignored the interests of Tamil Nadu as no major special projects were sanctioned, unlike in the case of Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat. Even for the rightful share of resources, we were forced to struggle.

After a gap of 10 years, the AIADMK is facing the Lok Sabha election without the support of any national party. What will be the main plank of your campaign? Do you think that people of Tamil Nadu will accept a front that does not project anyone for the post of Prime Minister?

The AIADMK is a strong party in Tamil Nadu. Our founder MGR [M.G. Ramachandran] had laid the foundation in such a way that it could win elections independently. This was nurtured by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] and proved this in 2014 by winning the election without alliance. However, we always welcome like-minded parties [into our fold] as our respectable partners. This certainly adds to our strength especially when our opponent challenges us with a large alliance. We have formed an alliance with like-minded parties like DMDK [Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam], SDPI [Social Democratic Party of India], Puthiya Tamilagam and others. Ours is a cohesive alliance. But, when some parties, on the other side, sacrifice their core values and stick to that side or our old allies leave us for whatever reason, this will prove that we have the inherent strength to fight the election alone as our party is a cadre-based one. Many of our candidates this time are new and they have been picked up from our own cadres. They will pose a formidable challenge to our adversaries and win the election. As I have been stating during my campaign, our plank in this election is: the vote for AIADMK is to save the State and protect the rights and interest of people in Tamil Nadu.

In a country such as ours with much diversity, regional parties fulfill the regional aspirations. Sometimes, this makes national parties less relevant in some States. There is no necessity that a national party has to rule every State to bring about development in the country. Our experience shows that national parties, many times, ignore regional aspirations and hence regional parties like ours are better equipped to represent people and expedite development initiatives in States. In a parliamentary democracy, there is no need to identify the Prime Minister before the election. Today, many parties,which are contesting this election, have no PM face. This is the situation in many States. Take West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh [alluding to the position of Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal and the YSRCP].

It is after the election that the PM candidate may emerge, depending upon the relative strength of political parties in Parilament. We will play an appropriate role in determining the PM, who is concerned about Tamil Nadu and who listens to genuine demands of our State.

Your election manifesto has fresh proposals to boost the revenue of States. Should you not require the support of any national party for getting the proposals translated into a reality, after elections?

Our manifesto has listed out practical suggestions on the Centre-State fiscal relations. Some of the ideas have already been articulated by economists including Dr C. Rangarajan. We feel a revisit to the central fiscal policy is the need of the hour, especially after the introduction of GST [Goods and Services Tax] as States’ own resources are dwindling. If the idea is acceptable [to many], we will press in the Parliament for such a course of action. Further, it is not necessary that one should be part of the government to achieve such policy measures. We can be a rallying point among like-minded parties to mobilise support and press for the implementation of many of our proposals.

At a meeting of the NDA in July 2023, you were one of those who seconded a resolution, declaring that the NDA would face the Lok Sabha poll under Narendra Modi’s leadership. In a matter of two months, your party left the NDA. The main reason cited was the way the BJP’s State leadership had been commenting on the AIADMK’s icons such as C.N. Annadurai and Jayalalithaa. Could you not have sorted out the matter with the national leadership of the BJP?

This is not the only reason. Today, there are only two national parties - Congress and the BJP. Regardless of electoral alliance with any national party, after the victory, when a decision is taken at the national level, we are not able to convey the adverse impact on our State. In Parliament too, we are not able to highlight our problem effectively. We are not able to function independently. Take the Cauvery dispute. They [the national parties] want to view it in a neutral manner. We are not able to retrieve our rights. Our farmers get affected.

As far as the AIADMK is concerned, ours is a regional party. The Cauvery is our lifeline. Even after the Supreme Court gave its judgement, they [the ruling party at the Centre] had delayed its implementation despite being in an alliance with us. So, 37 MPs of our party had protested in Parliament for 22 consecutive days, demanding the implementation. It was only then that the Cauvery Water Management Authority was set up.

Do you see any adverse impact of the coming together of the group led by the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK of T T V Dhinkaran, and their alliance with the BJP on electoral prospects of your party?

The AIADMK cadres remain united under one leadership and they stand solidly to face the election. We are not foreseeing any adverse impact.

Certain opinion polls have indicated that this time, the BJP could even occupy the second place in Tamil Nadu. Some sections are claiming the AIADMK would be pushed to the third spot in several constituencies just as the DMK experienced in 2014. What is your take?

Opinion polls are manipulated and fabricated. How can such surveys give the true picture when alliances themselves are not finalised. Even after the announcement of candidates, till the last date of campaign, the trend will change. Again, the methodology adopted in such surveys are questionable and not reliable. Hence, we ignore such polls but work with confidence at the field level to ensure victory of our candidates.

In this election, your party will be fighting against BJP too and the national party has been in power for 10 years. What are the areas where the BJP, according to you, has failed the nation?

What will be your strategy, post poll? Which formation would be given your party’s support, in view of your critics’ claim that your party would support the BJP in the event of victory?

The question is hypothetical. Let us see the result first and then as I said we will decide in the best interest of the state.

Any special significance to your manifesto’s emphasis on the copra sector?

There are lakhs of coconut farmers, suffering for want of proper procurement price. Many of them grow only coconut. For them, it is the sole source of livelihood. Hence, the support is very important for their economic prosperity.

Apart from your colleague’s S.R.Balasubramoniyan’s demand in the Rajya Sabha in December 2019 for the inclusion of Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), did your government write to the Centre, making this suggestion? If so, any response from the Centre?

When the CAA was debated in the parliament, our members raised this issue strongly and demanded the inclusion. We feel ignoring Sri Lankan Tamils is an injustice meted out to our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters.