April 26, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Bengaluru

Accusing the Election Commission of not ensuring transparency in parliamentary elections in Bengaluru Rural constituency, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress candidate had distributed gift coupons with QR code to voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates

Displaying the alleged cards before the media on April 26, he claimed that Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP workers were attacked when they tried to prevent distribution of the material.

The coupons are in the name of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, his brother and Bengaluru Rural candidate D.K. Suresh, Kunigal MLA Ranganath, Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna, Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussein, MLC Puttanna and Congress leader Kusuma Hanumanthaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Congress had distributed similar coupons during the Assembly elections too,” he claimed.

BJP candidate and noted cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, who is pitted against Congress candidate D.K. Suresh, said, “Critical and vulnerable booths have been identified, and action has been taken. However, local poll officials should be fair and transparent. The returning officer has promised to take action.”

‘Low-level politics’

Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda took serious exception to the Congress party’s distribution of guarantee cards in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to press persons after casting his vote at Paduvalahippe in Holenarasipur taluk, Mr. Deve Gowda, displaying a card being distributed by the Congress, asked whether Rahul Gandhi was a CM or PM to issue such cards. “I don’t call them guarantee cards. They are party pamphlets,” he said.

They are promising ₹1 lakh to each family, caste census, loan waiver. “I enquired in Kerala and Tamil Nadu states. The cards were not distributed in those states. Only in Karnataka they are distributing them. They did a similar thing in the past also,” he said.

The former PM said he had never seen such low-level politics. “They have distributed pamphlets in constituencies where JD(S) candidates Prajwal and Kumaraswamy are contesting”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

DKS asks about cards being distributed by HDK

Reacting to the allegation of Mr. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “We are distributing manifesto card. What cards are being distributed by Mr. Kumaraswamy and R.R. Nagar MLA Muniratna? Shall I show what are BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) workers distributing? I am not carrying their cards, otherwise I would have shown them. Mr. Kumaraswamy has no shame. This shows that they are scared of losing. Like a coward, he has made his brother-in-law content in Bengaluru Rural while he has run away from the electoral battle.”

He claimed that the Congress party would win at least 10 out of 14 seats going into polls on April 26. The Deputy Chief Minister accused Income Tax officials of working in favour of NDA candidates.

Webcasting in Bengaluru Rural constituency

The Election Commission had organised webcasting of the Lok Sabha elections in all polling booths of Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru parliamentary constituencies on April 26 to ensure there is no room for poll-related malpractices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said the webcasting is being done on the basis of an assessment made by Returning Officers (ROs) and observers of the constituency in consultation with the police.

Venkatesh Kumar R., Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Karnataka, said EC guidelines mandate webcasting in at least 50% of all polling booths.

“Overall, webcasting is being done in 19,701 polling booths. Besides, CCTV cameras will be installed in 1,370 booths,” he said. “The camera will transmit the images on real-time basis to our web servers. Simultaneously, the proceedings will also be recorded. This will begin right from mock polls till the EVMs are packed and dispatched to the de-mustering centres and strong rooms,” Mr. Kumar explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.