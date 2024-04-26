Many colourful ways urge people to vote

April 26, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

To popularise the need to exercise one’s franchise, the Election Commission conducted a series of voter awareness campaigns in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

While resident welfare associations and youth icons were called in to create voter awareness, the EC organised a ‘Namma Nade Matagatte Kade’ (walk towards your polling station) and vintage car rally to stress upon the importance of voting. On April 21, a flag hoisting event was held in all the 30,602 polling booths of the 14 parliamentary constituencies that go to the polls on April 26.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who launched a voter awareness campaign featuring a vintage car and bike rally, on April 21 at Raj Bhavan, emphasised upon the significance of India’s status as the world’s largest democracy, highlighting the crucial role of voters and electoral stakeholders in fortifying the democratic framework.

“Voting is not just a right but a duty, one that fortifies our nation and its democratic principles,” the Governor said, urging citizens to exercise their franchise diligently, saying that each vote contributes to the strength and resilience of the republic.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka said the lowest voter turnout in the State in the past elections has been from the IT hub of Bengaluru. “Apathy in the urban electorate is a trend observed across the country. We have learnt some lessons from the previous elections. We roped in resident welfare associations (RWAs) to create awareness and step up our voter slip distribution, especially in gated communities, where our personnel found it difficult to go,” he said, adding that awareness activities were carried out in garment factories too.

The District Election Office (DEO) in Bengaluru Urban directed companies to sanction leave to the voters on the voting day, failing which action will be initiated. The labour department has been instructed to shut down offices working on April 26. Hoteliers have also been asked to allow workers to exercise their franchise.

Tushar Giri Nath, DEO for Bengaluru Urban, said election officials roped in youth icons like movie stars, sportsmen, corporate leaders and others to participate in rallies, street marches and other activities to send out a strong message on the importance of voting on the election day.