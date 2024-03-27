BJD’s first list for Lok Sabha, Assembly elections sets up high profile battles in Odisha

March 27, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Pranab Prakash Das, the BJD’s organisational secretary, is pitted against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat

The BJP had earlier fielded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its candidate for the same seat. With Mr. Pradhan returning to contest direct elections in Odisha after a 15-year hiatus, he is likely to face formidable opposition, especially since the regional party has elevated the stakes by nominating Mr. Das, turning the contest into a matter of prestige.

At present, the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat is held by the BJP but the sitting MP Nitish Gangadeb has drawn flak for reported non-performance. Sambalpur is a BJP stronghold. Of the seven Assembly seats falling under the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, in 2019, the BJP had won three seats — Sambalpur, Rengali, and Deogarh.

Mr. Pradhan had previously represented the erstwhile Deogarh Lok Sabha constituency from 2004 to 2009. Mr. Das, on the other hand, hails from Jajpur district, and does not have experience in fighting a direct election from Sambalpur and Deogarh districts.