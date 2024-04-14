At BJP manifesto launch, PM Modi references ‘global unrest’ to call for an ‘unequivocal majority’ for his govt.

April 14, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On a day when the conflict in West Asia appeared to be escalating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a “strong government with a full majority was necessary” in an uncertain international situation that exists currently, pointing out that his government had time and again managed to bring back Indians stuck in conflict situations abroad.

He said this while releasing the BJP’s manifesto at the party’s headquarters, but avoided any explicit mention of specific international conflicts.

“Today there is a cloud of uncertainty and tension looming over the world. There are conflicts everywhere. In such an hour of crisis, the safety of the Indians living in conflict ridden countries is our priority. In times of global unrest, the necessity for a stable government with an unequivocal majority in India becomes even more pronounced. The BJP remains dedicated to forming a government that will fortify the nation’s economy and propel it towards progress and development. This Sankalp Patra from the BJP assures such a government. India, as a global ally, will persistently endeavor for the welfare of humanity. The Bharatiya Janata Party steadfastly takes bold and challenging decisions in the nation’s interest, prioritising the country over the party itself,” he said.

He added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by him had positioned India as a “Vishwa Bandhu” friend to the world, but that it was also a government that could take “big and tough decisions in the interest of the country.”

The BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls is entitled “Modi ki Guarantee 2024, committed to building Viksit Bharat by 2047”, terms the section on foreign policy as “Modi ki Guarantee for Vishwa Bandhu Bharat” or the universal friend.

In it, apart from stating that the Modi government in past managed to evacuate 1.5 crore Indians stuck in conflict zones, it is said : “We have established Bharat as a reliable, trusted and dependable voice globally in the last 10 years. We have demonstrated Bharat’s independence of thought and action for the benefit of humanity. Our human centric worldview has helped to be a consensus builder, first responder and a voice for the Global South.” Indian nationals were evacuated from war-hit Ukraine and Israel apart from other conflict zones.

The BJP manifesto also contained a letter from Mr. Modi addressed to the country, which expanded on this being “India’s time” for exponential growth and on the international scene. “During an address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I had said – Yahi Samay hai, Sahi Samay hai (This is the time, this is the correct time). Today, many respected voices across the globe are also saying that this is India’s time. In fact, today India is being seen as an important player in the global efforts to create a better future,” he wrote.

The Ministry of External Affairs, has meanwhile, expressed serious concern at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran and called for an “immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back of violence and return to the path of democracy.”

