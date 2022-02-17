About Scalahosting

This online store was founded in the year 2007 with an aim of making VPS hosting an accessible thing for all kinds of professionals, students and business organizations. It is with the help of secure and scalable VPN service, you will be able to access internet without any limitations and boundaries. Till date, this online store has had more than 50000 customers and has hosted more than 700,000 websites. Not only that, you can now have access to your personal cloud VPS service at just $12/month; this is anyday better than sharing hosting services. ScalaHosting is there to provide you services 24*7 days.