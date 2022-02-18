About Oneplus Store

OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer founded in December 2013. Since its launch, OnePlus has continued to gain popularity every day. The first phone launched by OnePlus was OnePlus One. This phone was widely appreciated and bought by a large number of people. The company's claim to fame is its bid to offer flagship-level specs in its smartphones, at affordable prices. OnePlus initially sold its smartphones only through an invite system where customers would be sent an invite to purchase smartphones and they had to make the purchase within a fixed time frame.