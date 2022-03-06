About Miabytanishq

Tanishq Jewellery is a known brand as far as jewelry is concerned. Mia is a flagship brand of this jewelry brand which targets the working class of India. Today?s women do not want to daunt heavy jewelry while working in office or in casual occasion. They need chic jewelry, Boho jewelry for casual occasions which are not that pricey and can be carried effortlessly. If you want like to wear such jewelry then you should be checking the collection of Mia.