About JioMart

JioMart is an online destination for grocery shopping that is powered by Reliance Retail's Smart and Fresh stores. With over 50,000 products from top brands in the list, JioMart makes sure that your monthly grocery requirements are fulfilled. The store offers you the convenience of shopping for everything that you need for your home - be it fresh fruits & vegetables, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy items, frozen, pet food, household cleaning items & personal care products from a single virtual store. So, say no to long queues in the crowded markets, grocery shops & supermarkets - now shop from the comfort of your home or office with Jio Mart.