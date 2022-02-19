1Mg Coupons and Offers For March 2022
1Mg offers a wide range of retails fitness supplements, OTC health products for patients. It allows users to get the information about the prescript medicines delivered at your doorstep anywhere in India at affordable price. Grab 1Mg coupon code to avail maximum discounts on prescribed drugs and full body checkup.
- All Deals (4)
- Deals (1)
- Coupons (3)
Flat 20% Off
NEW USER | Flat 20% Off on Allopathy Medicines With a Minimum Order Value of Rs.999
Expires in 6 days
LIMITED DEAL
Pay with Amazon Pay and Win Up To Rs.600 Cashback
Expires in 6 days
Best Offer
Get up to 33% Off on Homeopathy Products
Expires in 6 days
40% Off
Get up to 40% Off on OTC and Health Products
Expires in 6 days