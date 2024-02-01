ADVERTISEMENT

Ayushman Bharat | Health care cover to be extended to all ASHA, anganwadi workers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

February 01, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

While presenting the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The government on February 1 announced the extension of health care cover under Ayushman Bharat to all ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme.

