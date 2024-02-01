Ayushman Bharat | Health care cover to be extended to all ASHA, anganwadi workers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

February 01, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The government on February 1 announced the extension of health care cover under Ayushman Bharat to all ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme. While presenting the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.

