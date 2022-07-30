Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Mirabai Chanu wins first gold for India

Mirabai Chanu in action during the women’s 49kg weightlifting final on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill
PTIJuly 30, 2022 22:34 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:52 IST

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 30, 2022.

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch.

Also Read
CWG 2022 | Saket Sargar gets silver; Gururaja Poojary settles for bronze

She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former world champion ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg+113kg), which is far from her personal best.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She equalled her national record lift of 88kg in the snatch section.

The Olympic silver medallist, who has been working on her snatch technique, then attempted the much-anticipated 90kg but couldn't pull it off.

Sporting her famous 'lucky' earrings shaped like the Olympic rings, Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).

Mauritian weightlifter Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa 172kg (76kg+96kg) won the silver.

Hannah Kaminski of Canada 171 kg (74kg+97kg) also finished on the podium.

With this Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
Read more...