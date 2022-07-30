Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on July 31, 2022

PTI July 30, 2022 21:54 IST

PTI July 30, 2022 21:54 IST

After losing to Australian women, Indian women cricket team will be facing Pakistan women cricket team at 3.30 p.m

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Mascot. | Photo Credit: LUKE WALKER

After losing to Australian women, Indian women cricket team will be facing Pakistan women cricket team at 3.30 p.m

Following is India's schedule for Sunday at the Commonwealth Games. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm) Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm) Gymnastics: Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm) Badminton Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards Women's T20 Cricket: India versus Pakistan (3.30pm) Boxing: 48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm) 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm) 71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday) Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday) Hockey (Men): India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm Cycling: Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards) Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards) Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm) Weightlifting: Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm) Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm) Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm) Squash: Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards) Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm) Table Tennis: Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm Lawn Bowl: Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm) Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm). PTI NRB NRB PDS PDS



Our code of editorial values