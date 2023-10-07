ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games | India claim gold in women’s kabaddi for country’s 100th medal

October 07, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Hangzhou

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final

PTI

India’s Pushpa raids during the Women’s Team Gold Medal Kabaddi match against Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on October 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian contingent claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final on Saturday.

This is the women's kabaddi team's third title triumph in the continental showpiece, doing one better than its runner-up finish in the last edition of the Games in Indonesia and fulfilling the country's expectations of touching the historic three-figure mark for the first time.

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour.

India had a five-point lead going into half time, courtesy of a super raid from Pooja, who was one of the stars of the intense title showdown that also saw the team's coach being cautioned with a green card.

