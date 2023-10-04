Asian Games Boxing | Lovlina loses in 75 kg gold medal bout to China’s Li Qian

October 04, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated October 05, 2023 12:26 am IST - Hangzhou

Lovlina Borgohain went down in the 75kg women’s final to home favourite Li Qian at the Hangzhou Gymnasium on Wednesday and finished with a silver medal on her Asian Games debut.

The Indian boxer was convincingly beaten 0-5 as the Chinese avenged her loss at the World Championships in March. Lovlina, who switched to the 75kg division last year after the 69kg category was dropped from the Paris 2024 programme, will take solace in having qualified for the Olympics next year by reaching the summit clash here.

With local fans in her corner, Li started aggressively against Lovlina who struggled to keep pace with the one-time World champion and Olympic silver-medallist.

The Indian seemed to connect with just one jab. It wasn’t a high-octane boxing final by any means with both Lovlina and Li involved in plenty of holding, ducking and dodging. The 33-year-old just did enough to land a couple of rights on Lovlina to win the first round.

The second round, too, wasn’t action-packed with both pugilists looking to take evasive action. Halfway through the round, Lovlina earned a point penalty which scuppered her chances of mounting a comeback.

The round eventually went to the Chinese and Lovlina needed a miracle to turn things around.

No room for debate

In the final round, after some more holding, with 30 seconds left on the clock, Lovlin threw in a left jab, which lacked much speed or power in it as Li side-stepped it with ease. The Chinese left no room for debates in the outcome of the result when she landed a flurry of clean punches in the final seconds before the referee raised Li’s arms in victory.

After the final, the 26-year-old said, “I’m happy that I got this medal, and I feel a little bit disappointed because I thought I would get a gold medal. But I will try next time and I will give 100 per cent and I will definitely get a gold medal.”

In another fight, Parveen Hooda, who also secured the Olympic quota in the women’s 57kg, lost to Chinese Taipei’s Yu Ting Lin 5-0 in the semifinal. The Indian finished with a bronze medal.

