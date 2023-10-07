ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games | Jyothi, Deotale claim hat-trick of gold as archers return with record nine medals

October 07, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Hangzhou

Indian archer Ojas Deotale won gold as Abhishek Verma settled for a silver medal in the men’s compound individual event

PTI

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam competes in the Compound Women’s Individual Gold Medal event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on October 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed a hat-trick of gold medals, while Aditi Swami bagged a bronze as Indian archers signed off with a historic haul of nine medals at the Asian Games, on October 7.

India’s previous best was at Incheon 2014 when the country had won three medals.

Reigning world champion Aditi began the penultimate day at the continental showpiece by assuring the country of an unprecedented ninth medal in archery at these Games when she prevailed over Indonesia’s Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided bronze play-off.

The 17-year-old Indian, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, was not at her best and dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.

Later Jyothi, who had already secured a gold in mixed pair and women’s team events, made it three in a row when she rallied to defeat her formidable South Korean opponent So Chaewon 149-145.

“I feel short of words and lots of emotions are going through. I need some time to give this a thinking,” Jyothi said.

In a battle between the master and apprentice, it was the 21-year-old reigning world champion Deotale who emerged winner by two points.

Deotale, who secured the Worlds title at Berlin, was near flawless and dropped just one-point to overwhelm the 34-year-old 149-147.

