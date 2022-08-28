We're all proud of you: De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20I

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore

PTI New Delhi
August 28, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. File | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

In a special message, South African batting great AB de Villiers has congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.

Also Read
I was faking intensity, says ‘mentally down’ Virat Kohli having not touched bat for a month

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats," de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on Twitter.

"What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a lean patch for the last few years and is coming back after a month-long break from the game.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app