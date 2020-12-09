Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket

Parthiv Patel

MUMBAI

09 December 2020 11:32 IST

The diminutive wicketkeeper-batsman represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is

Parthiv Patel, the diminutive wicketkeeper-batsman who remains India’s fourth-youngest Test cricketer, has announced his retirement from cricket after a glittering 18-year-stint across various forms.

Parthiv, 35, hung up his gloves through a formal announcement through his social media platforms. The announcements, which was on cards for the last year at least, brings down curtains on a glorious career that resulted in Parthiv being remembered for many more moments than making his Test debut in England at a tender age of 17, way back in 2002.

Parthiv represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is, the last of which was in a Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg, versus South Africa in January 2018. Besides effecting 112 dismissals in international cricket, he has scored 934 runs in Tests at 31.13, 736 in ODIs at 23.74 and 36 in T20Is.

Advertising

Advertising

Had it not been for Parthiv’s inconsistency behind the wickets, the world of cricket may have had to wait longer to see the rise of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Once Dhoni had firmly established his place across formats, Parthiv — along with Dinesh Karthik — remained as a back-up option for India for the following decade.

However, unlike most of other child prodigies in Indian cricket who lost their way after losing their place in international cricket, Parthiv continued to shine in the domestic arena, be it the Ranji Trophy or the Indian Premier League.

His 2,848 runs in 139 Indian Premier League appearances were scored for six different franchises since the T20 league’s inception. Besides making valuable contribution at the top of the order, Parthiv was a member of the victorious Chennai Super Kings (2010) and Mumbai Indians (2015, 2017) thrice in IPL. In 2020, he was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp but didn’t get a game.

In domestic circuit, ever since making his Ranji Trophy debut for Gujarat after earning a Test cap, Parthiv emerged as a stellar performer behind the wicket and with the willow. One of the shrewdest captains of his era, Parthiv lead Gujarat to successive Ranji titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Besides this first, Gujarat also achieved the first of winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy under Parthiv in 2012-13 and 2014-15 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2015-16.