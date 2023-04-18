ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | RCB-CSK match breaks live-streaming viewership record

April 18, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The BCCI has given the TV and digital broadcasting rights of this Tata IPL season 2023 to different companies

ANI

CSK’s Devon Conway, plays a shot, during the Indian Premier League 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Jio-Cinema has shattered its own record of viewership. The viewership during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match on Jio-Cinema crossed 24 million.

In the current IPL 2023 season on the online live-streaming platform Jio Cinema, this is the highest-ever viewership.

Earlier on April 12, the number of viewers had reached 22 million. In the last over of the second innings of the match, the number of viewers on Jio Cinema reached 24 million. Chennai won this thrilling match by 8 runs.

The BCCI has given the TV and digital broadcasting rights of this Tata IPL season 2023 to different companies. Digital is seeing its direct benefit. Jio-Cinema is streaming IPL matches for free. This has further helped in bolstering IPL's viewership on the digital platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheer size of 24 million viewers can be gauged from the fact that the final match of the 2019 season recorded the highest viewership on Disney Hotstar at 18.6 million. IPL is currently in its league stage and as of now, Jio Cinema has broken all the previous records. As the IPL moves towards the finals, the number of viewers on Jio-Cinema seems set to touch new highs. The company claims that millions of new viewers are connecting to IPL daily through its streaming app.

Jio-Cinema is creating records in terms of sponsors and advertisers as well. Top global and Indian brands are gravitating towards Jio Cinema. Leaving TV behind, Jio-Cinema has also tied up with 23 major sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US