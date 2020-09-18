Indian Premier League 2020 — Royal Challengers Bangalore team, schedule and statistics
The Royal Challengers have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. The team holds the records of both the highest and the lowest totals in the IPL – 263/5 and 49 respectively. The team is led by Virat Kohli.
Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL
Champions - No
Total matches - 168
Wins - 80
Losses - 84, NR 4
Coach - Simon Katich
Captain - Virat Kohli
The schedule
September 21: Sun Risers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 03: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
October 05: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah
October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah
October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
October 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 3:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sun Risers Hyderabad - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah
November 02: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
Team
Virat Kohli (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Mann, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube, Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Christopher Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande