Indian Premier League 2020 — Royal Challengers Bangalore team, schedule and statistics

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kolhli with teammates celebrate their win over Delhi Daredevils during an IPL match in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

18 September 2020 18:05 IST

The Royal Challengers have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. The team holds the records of both the highest and the lowest totals in the IPL – 263/5 and 49 respectively. The team is led by Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Champions - No Total matches - 168 Advertising Advertising Wins - 80 Losses - 84, NR 4 Coach - Simon Katich Captain - Virat Kohli The schedule September 21: Sun Risers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 03: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi October 05: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 p.m.- Dubai October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi October 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 3:30 p.m.- Dubai October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sun Risers Hyderabad - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah November 02: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi Click here for full schedule Team Virat Kohli (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Mann, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube, Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Christopher Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande