Indian Premier League 2020 — Royal Challengers Bangalore team, schedule and statistics

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kolhli with teammates celebrate their win over Delhi Daredevils during an IPL match in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Net Desk 18 September 2020 18:05 IST
Updated: 18 September 2020 18:05 IST

The Royal Challengers have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. The team holds the records of both the highest and the lowest totals in the IPL – 263/5 and 49 respectively.  The team is led by Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL

Champions - No

Total matches - 168

Wins - 80

Losses - 84, NR 4

Coach - Simon Katich

Captain - Virat Kohli

The schedule

September 21: Sun Risers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai

September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai

September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai

October 03: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi

October 05: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai

October 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai

October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah

October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah

October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 p.m.- Dubai

October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi

October 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 3:30 p.m.- Dubai

October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi

October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sun Risers Hyderabad - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah

November 02: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi

Team

Virat Kohli (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Mann, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube, Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Christopher Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande

