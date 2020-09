Indian Premier League 2020 — Rajasthan Royals team, schedule and statistics

18 September 2020 16:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals was banned from IPL for two years i.e. 2016 and 2017

The IPL inaugural title winner, Rajasthan Royals, has not lived up to the expectations in the remaining seasons. Along with Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals was banned from IPL for two years i.e. 2016 and 2017. The team is led by Steve Smith.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Champions - 2008

Total matches - 143

Wins - 71

Losses - 67, NR 5

Coach - Andrew McDonald

Captain - Steve Smith

The schedule

September 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 3: Royals Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal challengers Bangalore - 3.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

November 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

Team

Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran.