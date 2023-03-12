ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli ends Test century drought, first hundred in whites since 2019

March 12, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli scored a sublime 136 in India's only innings at Eden Gardens and helped his team secure an innings and 46-run victory

ANI

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the 4th day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

After a wait of 1205 days, Virat Kohli finally registered a Test century, bringing up three figures on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Kohli brought up Test century No. 28 after flicking Nathan Lyon for a single and helping India push towards a crucial first-innings lead. There was a gap of 41 innings between his last century and this one, with the previous one coming over three years ago against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Mr. Kohli scored a sublime 136 in India's only innings at Eden Gardens and helped his team secure an innings and 46-run victory.

"600kg Gorilla off his back," Ravi Shastri boomed on commentary as Mr. Kohli raised his bat, then removed his helmet with a smile and kissed his necklace in relief to a standing ovation from the Ahmedabad crowd.

He now has eight Test hundreds against Australia, second-most, on par with Sunil Gavaskar on a list that is topped by Sachin Tendulkar, who has 11. His 28th Test ton is also his 75th international hundred.

Former India skipper brought up his much-needed hundred in 241 balls. It was the most-awaited ton as his last century came against Bangladesh in November 2019. With this century, he took his international century tally to 75. Mr. Kohli's hundred has chipped off a chunk of Australia's lead as India look to press home the advantage.

