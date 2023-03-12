HamberMenu
Aus vs Ind 4th Test | Shreyas Iyer suffers back pain again, taken for scans

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

March 12, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Shreyas Iyer bats during the Third Test match against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium on March 02, 2023, in Indore.

Shreyas Iyer bats during the Third Test match against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium on March 02, 2023, in Indore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after complaining of back pain on the penultimate day of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Iyer's injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat ahead of him following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the morning session.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," BCCI said in a medical update.

