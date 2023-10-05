ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand vs England | Kiwis opt to bowl in World Cup opener

October 05, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Ahmedabad

New Zealand is captained by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson, while the injured Ben Stokes misses out for England

PTI

England’s Jos Butler and New Zealand’s Tom Latham at the toss during the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad,on October 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions England in the opening match of the ODI World Cup here on Thursday.

Latham is leading the side with skipper Kane Williamson missing the opening game due to an ongoing knee injury. Lockie Ferguson also missed out due to a niggle, while Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee all miss out.

For England, Ben Stokes missed the game due to a niggle in his hip, while Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey were also left out of the playing XI.

Teams

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

