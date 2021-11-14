Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup final| Australia wins toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, left, reacts as Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right, talks to the commentator after winning the toss ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup final match in Dubai on November 14, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Dubai 14 November 2021 19:28 IST
Updated: 14 November 2021 19:35 IST

Australia is playing with an unchanged side while New Zealand have replaced Devon Conway with Tim Seifert.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup title clash, in Dubai on Sunday.

Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C),David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

