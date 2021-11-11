Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup second semifinal | Australia opts to bowl against Pakistan

Australia’s captain Aaron Finch speaks with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam before the start of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match in Dubai, on November 11, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, won all of their five Super 12 matches, the only team in the tournament with a perfect record.

The winner will play New Zealand, who beat England in the first semifinal, in the title clash on Sunday in Dubai.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (WIS)


