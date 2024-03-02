ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Gambhir asks BJP to relieve him of political duties

March 02, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - New Delhi

The cricketer-turned-MP has said that he wants to focus on ‘upcoming cricket commitments’

PTI

Former Indian cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has requested to be relieved of political duties to focus on cricket. File picture | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday requested party president J.P. Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.

"I have requested Hon'ble party president JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir said on X.

Gambhir had joined the BJP in March 2019, and won from the East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha election held that year.

Gambhir, who led IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to two title victories, returned to the side as its mentor ahead of the 2024 season. He was previously mentor of Lucknow Super Giants.

