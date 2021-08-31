Windows 11 | Microsoft’s update on OS compatibility has some Intel processors

Devices running on Windows 11. | Picture by special arrangement.

31 August 2021 12:23 IST

The software giant also confirmed that older PCs running with processors that do not meet the new OS’ hardware requirements, can still be upgraded to Windows 11, according to a report.

Microsoft has provided an update on Windows 11 minimum system requirements, which includes a few more processors that the company says would be compatible with its latest operating system (OS) announced in June.

The software giant has added certain Intel 7th generation processors, including Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series and Intel Core 7820HQ to the list of compatible 64-bit processors. In case of the Core 7820HQ processor, “only select devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentised, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles, including Surface Studio 2,” would be compatible, according to the company.

Moreover, the firm has maintained the minimum system requirements it had originally announced in June. This includes 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, UEFI secure boot, graphics requirements and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

Microsoft also tested its new OS on devices running on AMD Zen 1. “After carefully analysing the first generation of AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD, together we concluded that there are no additions to the supported CPU list,” it said in a blog post.

According to the software firm, devices running on Intel 8th generation processors (or later) and AMD Zen 2, as well as Qualcomm 7 and 8 Series, would be compatible with Windows 11.

After the latest round of update on Windows 11 hardware requirements, Microsoft has confirmed that older PCs running with processors that do not meet the new OS’ requirements, can still be upgraded to Windows 11, according to a report by The Verge. The process, however, will be a little different, as it won’t be a simple Windows update from Windows 10 to Windows 11. And users will be required to download Windows 11 ISO file and install it manually.

This method of circumventing the hardware requirements is meant for businesses to try Windows 11 and should be performed at their own risk, the report noted and added that Microsoft doesn’t recommend this approach to consumers. Subsequently, the Windows maker clarified that the PCs upgraded to its new OS through this method may not be ‘entitled’ to receive Windows Updates, like security or driver updates, according to The Verge.

Furthermore, the Redmond-based company released an updated preview version of the PC Health Check app to Windows Insiders. It “expands the eligibility check functionality with more complete and improved messaging on eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps”, Microsoft said. The app will be re-released to Windows users in the coming weeks after it caused some confusion regarding Windows 11 eligibility, which was acknowledged by the company.