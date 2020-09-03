Intel unveils new 11th Gen chipsets, a new brand logo

The processors code-named “Tiger Lake,” are capable of speeds up to 4.8 GHz offering improved power efficiency. The new Iris Xe graphics deliver an immersive content experience, while improving system-level power by approximately 20% versus the previous generation.

Intel unveiled new 11th Gen Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics for PCs. The next-generation processors are designed for improved productivity, content creation, gaming, entertainment, and collaboration.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” Gregory Bryant, Intel Executive Vice President, said.

The next-generation mobile processors are built on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin process. | Photo Credit: Intel

The next-generation mobile processors are built on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin process using the new Willow Cove architecture, which includes new CPU and GPU optimization and capabilities, greater AI acceleration, and faster connectivity, Intel said in a statement.

Thunderbolt 4 integration enables up to four ports for connecting external peripherals, and single-cable access to fast-charging, external monitors and extended storage. Also, there is support for 8K HDR displays and up to four simultaneous 4K HDR displays.

Nine processor configurations of the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors. | Photo Credit: Intel

Additional enhancements include improved audio with background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform for laptop designs verified to the second-edition specification and key experiences indicators (KEIs) of the Project Athena innovation program.

The KEIs targets (are minimums), include consistent responsiveness on battery; system wake from sleep in less than 1 second; nine or more hours of real-world battery life and fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays.

All Intel Evo platform designs are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, devices featuring the Intel Evo badge are verified to be the best laptops for getting things done, Intel said.

Intel’s also revealed its new logo alongside the next-generation processors.

Intel’s new logo. | Photo Credit: Intel

“My aspiration for the new Intel brand is to capture and convey both our business and cultural evolution through a simplified, focused platform that supports our 2030 ambitions while staying true to our history,” Karen Walker, Chief Marketing Officer at Intel, said.

More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected, including over 20 verified under Intel Evo, from Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, LG, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung, according to Intel.