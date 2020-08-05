Virgin Galactic unveils design of its supersonic jet

05 August 2020 19:01 IST

Virgin Galactic has roped in Rolls-Royce, the world’s largest aircraft engine-maker, to collaborate in designing the engine propulsion technology for the company’s supersonic aircraft.

Virgin Galactic unveiled design of its high-speed commercial aircraft, which is being built to travel at thrice the speed of sound.

The Mach 3 certified delta-wing aircraft that the company plans to build is said to cruise at an altitude above 60,000 feet, and accommodate less than 20 people. The aircraft will have customized cabins, including business and first class seating.

“We have made great progress so far, and we look forward to opening up a new frontier in high speed travel,” said George Whitesides, chief space officer at Virgin Galactic.

According to Virgin’s plan, the aircraft will take off and land like all other commercial aircraft, and integrate into the existing airport infrastructure and international airspace around the world.

Rolls-Royce will help to design the engine for the commercial aircraft | Photo Credit: Virgin Galactic

Rolls-Royce had earlier developed the propulsion system for Boom Supersonic’s Concorde, the only civil-certified supersonic commercial aircraft. It is also building the propulsion system of Overture, the next supersonic commercial jet by Boom.

The company that aims to send tourists to space had also committed to work with NASA on high speed technologies for commercial aircrafts. It now confirms that its first phase design concept can meet the high-level requirements and objectives of the Mission concept review program (MCR) that included representatives from NASA.

The MCR has approved the Virgin galactic team to advance to the next phase of design to address challenges in thermal management, maintenance, noise, emissions, and economics that high speed commercial flights would require to do.

Virgin Galactic is also working with international regulatory communities like Federal Aviation Administration to ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards.