Rolls-Royce to build engines for world’s fastest passenger aircraft

Rolls-Royce is working with Boom Supersonic to develop propulsion system for the world’s fastest civil aircraft Overture that will make the aircraft take its first flight in 2021.
The duo will build a propulsion system to complement Boom’s Overture airframe. The collaboration will involve engine airframe matching activities to fly Overture. The teams will also investigate whether an existing engine architecture can be adapted for the supersonic passenger aircraft.
“We are now building on our valuable experience in this space as well as our previous work together to further match and refine our engine technology for Boom’s Overture,” Simon Carlisle, Director of Strategy, Rolls-Royce, said in a statement.
Both the companies are aiming to make supersonic passenger travel compatible with a net-zero carbon emission.
“We look forward to building on the progress and rapport that we have already built with our collaboration as we work to refine Overture’s design and bring sustainable supersonic transport to passenger travel,” said Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom.
