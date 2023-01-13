ADVERTISEMENT

Porsche mulls complete integration of Google in infotainment

January 13, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - BERLIN

Porsche is reportedly planning to integrate Google in its infotainment system, according to sources

Reuters

File photo of the Porsche logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Porsche is considering taking its own course within the Volkswagen group with plans to completely integrate Google in its infotainment offering, sources for the luxury car brand told Reuters on Thursday.

Google and Porsche are in talks over a possible deal to allow Google Apps to be used in Porsche cockpits, German business magazine Manager reported, citing managers from both companies.

Volkswagen's software division, CARIAD, declined to comment on the report.

