Lenovo launches P11 5G premium Android tablet in India

January 13, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Lenovo, on Friday, launched their P11 5G premium Android tablet in India. The tablet supports sub-6GHz 5G networks through a slim slot and comes powered by Snapdragon 750G mobile platform processor and 7700 mAH battery capacity.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The tab comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen with Dolby Vision and Atmos for spatial audio. The display is also certified by TÜV Rheinland, for consumers’ eye safety.

The device also comes with hands-free login via the front camera and background blur for enhanced privacy.

“We are excited to introduce our first Android tablet with dedicated 5G connectivity well-suited for the hybrid lifestyle for consumers leaning towards true mobile freedom with more versatile devices for streaming videos, creating digital content, and working or studying on the go,” Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said.

The Tab P11 5G is priced at ₹ 34,999 for the 256GB storage model and ₹ 29,999 for the 128 GB model. The tablet will be available exclusively on Lenovo’s website and Amazon.